RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Now Covered by Barclays

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

RDNT stock opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.09. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 152.80 and a beta of 1.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David L. Swartz bought 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $492,791.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 36,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,952,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,478,000 after acquiring an additional 61,023 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter valued at $2,954,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter valued at $4,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

