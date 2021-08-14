Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 31.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,662 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Radware were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Radware by 5,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Radware by 52,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Radware by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Radware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Radware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDWR traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 315,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.50, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02. Radware Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $32.92.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RDWR. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

