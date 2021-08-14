Raymond James Increases Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target to C$2.75

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
BKBEF stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Pipestone Energy has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65.
About Pipestone Energy
Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.