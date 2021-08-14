Raymond James Increases Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target to C$2.75

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BKBEF stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Pipestone Energy has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65.

About Pipestone Energy

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

