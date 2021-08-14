Raymond James Raises Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$20.25

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$20.25 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IIP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.44.

Shares of IIP.UN stock opened at C$17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.12 and a 1 year high of C$18.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.34. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

