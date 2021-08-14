Raymond James Trims Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Target Price to $49.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on POSH. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Poshmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.88.

Poshmark stock opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. Poshmark has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 22.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.33 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Poshmark will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $36,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $216,986.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,648 shares of company stock worth $3,456,522 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Poshmark by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $56,440,000 after buying an additional 557,416 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth about $39,539,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,374,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,616,000. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

