Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stake Raised by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 26.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 124.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.9% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 6,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 122,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 27,854 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,741,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,922. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.33. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

