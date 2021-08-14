Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,009.50.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.186 dividend. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.05%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.