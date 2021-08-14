Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Down 10%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) shares were down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.49 and last traded at $23.56. Approximately 7,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 441,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RXRX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,088,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,846,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,839,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,512,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,138,000.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

