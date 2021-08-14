RED Tops 24 Hour Volume of $32,988.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. RED has a market cap of $605,163.71 and $32,988.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, RED has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.31 or 0.00377090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000042 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

