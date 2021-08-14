Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CEO Glenn Kelman Sells 30,000 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $1,632,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Glenn Kelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,662,000.00.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.46. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,335.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDFN. Susquehanna began coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,808,000 after purchasing an additional 536,058 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Redfin by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,494,000 after purchasing an additional 34,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Redfin by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,066 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

