Refereum Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $66.65 million and $13.99 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00057152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.46 or 0.00875046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00102894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00043738 BTC.

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

