Rekor Systems (REKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) will issue its Q2 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rekor Systems stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15. Rekor Systems has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $277.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

REKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rekor Systems stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.