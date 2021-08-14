Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.52, but opened at $32.21. Relay Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.81, with a volume of 3,370 shares.

The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

In related news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,668. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.29.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

