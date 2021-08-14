Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the July 15th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.7 days.

Shares of RLLWF stock remained flat at $$4.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89. Reliance Worldwide has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

Get Reliance Worldwide alerts:

Reliance Worldwide Company Profile

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.