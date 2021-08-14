Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Shares of RBNC opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.20. The company has a market cap of $493.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.99. Reliant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

