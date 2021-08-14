renBTC (RENBTC) Price Reaches $46,325.78

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, renBTC has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $46,325.78 or 0.99949727 BTC on exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $634.33 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get renBTC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00057804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.07 or 0.00884749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00104048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00044476 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 13,693 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.