Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives $47.33 Average PT from Analysts

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RPTX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $490,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,990.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $799,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 497,057 shares of company stock worth $16,703,808. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.11. 121,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,617. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of -0.35. Repare Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.