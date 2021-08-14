Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Repare Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.11. 121,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of -0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.21. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $46.44.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

RPTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $352,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $46,501.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 497,057 shares of company stock worth $16,703,808. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.