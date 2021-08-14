Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 14.16%.
Shares of NASDAQ KRMD opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.83. Repro Med Systems has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $10.34.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.
About Repro Med Systems
Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.
