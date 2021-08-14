Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will report $2.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.88 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $11.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $11.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Republic Services by 147.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,062,000 after buying an additional 2,997,759 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 190.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,266,000 after acquiring an additional 811,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,625,000 after acquiring an additional 792,584 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $79,757,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 370.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,165,000 after acquiring an additional 706,837 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.57. The company had a trading volume of 517,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,301. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.19. Republic Services has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $120.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Earnings History and Estimates for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

