Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Viad Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viad in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viad’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Shares of Viad stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.42. Viad has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $881.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.02.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative net margin of 219.60% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viad during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viad during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Viad during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Viad by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Viad during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

