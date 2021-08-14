ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $306.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ResMed exited fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The increasing adoption of digital health solutions and other tools to aid remote care amid the pandemic looks encouraging. The company witnessed improved demand for sleep devices and masks, including recovery of core sleep patient flow along with increased demand following a recent product recall by one of ResMed’s competitors. The uptick in SaaS revenues was driven by continued growth in resupply service offerings and stabilizing patient flow in out-of-hospital care settings. ResMed has outperformed its industry in the past three months. Yet, lower device sales along with decreased demand for ventilators due to COVID-19 in the reported quarter adversely impacted revenues from the Sleep and Respiratory Care business across geographies.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. lowered shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $248.67.

NYSE RMD opened at $275.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.91. ResMed has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $278.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $484,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,774 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,511 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

