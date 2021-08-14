Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Value Inc. focuses on business through operations and sales of its assets. It holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of DDR Corp. Retail Value Inc. is based in OH, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Retail Value from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Value from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

RVI stock opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83. Retail Value has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $25.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVI. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the first quarter valued at about $22,074,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 42.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,982,000 after buying an additional 602,196 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp purchased a new position in shares of Retail Value in the first quarter worth about $10,182,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Value in the first quarter worth about $9,529,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Value in the second quarter worth about $3,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

