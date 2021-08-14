Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.17

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.17 and last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Retail Value from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.
The company has a market cap of $532.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83.
About Retail Value (NYSE:RVI)
RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.
