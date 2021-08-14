Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.17

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.17 and last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Retail Value from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a market cap of $532.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Value by 42.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after buying an additional 602,196 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Value during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,074,000. Deer Park Road Corp purchased a new position in shares of Retail Value during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,182,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Value during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,529,000. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its position in shares of Retail Value by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 501,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

