ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.41. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 40.84% and a negative net margin of 246.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ReWalk Robotics news, CEO Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $38,025.00. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWLK. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 898.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 106,450 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in Israel, the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. It offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for used in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

