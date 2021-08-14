Richard Owen Acquires 25,000 Shares of Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO) Stock

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO) insider Richard Owen purchased 25,000 shares of Aeorema Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,758.56).

Richard Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Richard Owen purchased 25,000 shares of Aeorema Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £8,500 ($11,105.30).

AEO stock opened at GBX 35.89 ($0.47) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 30.22. Aeorema Communications plc has a 12-month low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 39.70 ($0.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of £3.32 million and a P/E ratio of -8.54.

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011. Aeorema Communications plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

