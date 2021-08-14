RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada to C$24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.58 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.94.

TSE REI.UN opened at C$22.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.95. The stock has a market cap of C$7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.29. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$13.64 and a one year high of C$23.13.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Jonathan Gitlin acquired 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,932.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$682,929.60.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

