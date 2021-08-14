Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.50. Riverview Bancorp shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 16,242 shares changing hands.

RVSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $166.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 178.5% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 393,174 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 251,978 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 908,284 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 112,703 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $636,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after acquiring an additional 84,001 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,807 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

