Robert Hamilton Pierce Sells 16,030 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 16,030 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $117,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Hamilton Pierce also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,982 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $49,292.92.

On Friday, August 6th, Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,460 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $45,930.60.

Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. cut their price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sensei Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.