Robert J. Francescon Sells 90,000 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Stock

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CCS opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCS shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $1,016,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

