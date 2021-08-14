Robert W. Baird Downgrades Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Underperform

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a sell rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.15.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ARCT opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $68,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.