Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%.

RKT stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 21,739,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,500,707. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion and a PE ratio of 6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.69. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

