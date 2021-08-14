RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RKFL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 45,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,345. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30. RocketFuel Blockchain has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

RocketFuel Blockchain Company Profile

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc develops payment and check-out systems for purchasing in e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies and direct bank transfers. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

