Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,502 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $75,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,554 shares of company stock worth $7,166,316. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.23.

NYSE ROK opened at $316.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.22. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.57 and a twelve month high of $320.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

