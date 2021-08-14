Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

RYCEY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.21. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

