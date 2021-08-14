Ronna Romney Sells 300 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $248.28 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $283.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 59.9% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 63,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,097,000 after buying an additional 23,841 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $23,878,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.33.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

