ROOBEE Price Reaches $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 39.9% against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $10.69 million and $1.08 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00011886 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.02 or 0.00602006 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000957 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,064,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars.

