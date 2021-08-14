Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist

Truist cut shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ROOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Root from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Root to $3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Root from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Root has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.06.

Shares of ROOT opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.09. Root has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). Sell-side analysts forecast that Root will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of Root stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,345,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 287,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

