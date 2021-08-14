Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $21.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROOT. Truist Securities cut shares of Root from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Root to $3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Root has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Shares of Root stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. Root has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). On average, analysts expect that Root will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 287,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Root during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Root by 241.0% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 157,381 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Root during the first quarter valued at $11,278,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Root during the first quarter valued at $6,886,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Root during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

