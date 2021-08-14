Roth Capital Boosts VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Price Target to $13.00

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VTSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group lowered VirTra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded VirTra from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VirTra from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on VirTra from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. VirTra has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $7.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. VirTra has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. VirTra had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VirTra will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VirTra by 824.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 363,396 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in VirTra in the first quarter worth $1,132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in VirTra by 109.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in VirTra by 235.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 50,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VirTra in the first quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

