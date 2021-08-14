Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 7,322 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1,000,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period.

ISD opened at $16.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $16.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

