Royal Bank of Canada Buys New Position in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TETCU. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,500,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter worth $10,922,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter worth $7,000,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter worth $7,000,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter worth $6,500,000.

Get Tech and Energy Transition alerts:

Shares of Tech and Energy Transition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TETCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.