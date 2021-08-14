Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Price Target to $48.00

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s current price.
NYSE PRGO opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.19.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.
