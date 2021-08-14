Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Price Target to $48.00

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s current price.

NYSE PRGO opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,898,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,523,000 after purchasing an additional 233,577 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Perrigo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $2,452,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

