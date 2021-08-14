Royal Bank of Canada Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 371.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 81,960 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Antero Midstream by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AM opened at $9.18 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

AM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jonestrading lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

