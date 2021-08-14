Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at Barclays

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.02.

RY stock opened at $104.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.08. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 20.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 5,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 32,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

