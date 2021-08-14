Royal Bank of Canada Raises ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$12.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$10.25 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CSFB increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.78.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$10.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.64. The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 963.64. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.89 and a 12-month high of C$11.97.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$93.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is 784.03%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

