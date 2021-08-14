Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for TransAlta (TSE:TA)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.00.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TSE TA opened at C$12.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.37. The firm has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$7.67 and a 12-month high of C$13.50.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$642.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that TransAlta will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total value of C$1,848,699.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,687 shares in the company, valued at C$576,922.65.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.