Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,189 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,692 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,704,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5,670.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 52,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 282.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 152,086 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 112,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

Shares of SM stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 6.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

