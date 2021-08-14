Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$13.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.41.

HBM opened at C$8.31 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$5.11 and a one year high of C$11.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.34.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$397.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$438.71 million. Analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.06%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

