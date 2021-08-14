Royal Bank of Canada Sells 5,898 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 42.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 47.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of HIO stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $32,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

